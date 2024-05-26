From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stanford: Drop the Charges!
Date:
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Memorial Church, 450 Jane Stanford Way, Stanford
CALL TO ACTION: Show support for the student who is being actively repressed by Stanford administration and police. RALLY on May 29 at Stanford's Memorial Church at 4 PM to show Stanford that we do not stand for the treatment of their students. CALL and EMAIL the listed contacts to demand that the charges be dropped:
* President Saller - rsaller [at] stanford.edu
(650) 723-2481
* Provost Martinez - jsmartinez [at] stanford.edu
(650) 724-4075
* Stanford DPS - police [at] stanford.edu
(650) 723-9633
* OCS - community-standards [at] stanford.edu
Email template:
https://tinyurl.com/dropchargemail
Sign the petition:
https://bit.ly/drop_charges_stanford
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7avhFeNwFS/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 12:38AM
