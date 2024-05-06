From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Students at UC Davis Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment
On May 6, students at UC Davis launched an encampment on campus in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Students have issued a set of demands, and are requesting support at the encampment.
Students posted an announcement to social media after the encampment had been formed on May 6:
DAVIS POPULAR UNIVERSITY FOR THE LIBERATION OF PALESTINE IS LAUNCHING AN ENCAMPMENT ON THE UC DAVIS CAMPUS
As Rafah is bombed and Tulkarem is invaded, we demand total and immediate divestment from the genocidal zionist state
The Student Intifada Continues
Student demands are as follows:
Demands
1. Disclose & divest now. End UC complicity
2. Total academic & cultural boycot (cancel Koret and study abroad)
3, Invest in Palestine, Arab American, and Ethnic Studies
4. No repression, full amnesty, respect free speech
5. Gary May resign from Leidos or resign as Chancellor
Financial contributions to support the encampment can be made through Venmo: @davispulp
For occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucdpulp/
