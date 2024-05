On May 6, students at UC Davis launched an encampment on campus in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Students have issued a set of demands, and are requesting support at the encampment.

Students posted an announcement to social media after the encampment had been formed on May 6:DAVIS POPULAR UNIVERSITY FOR THE LIBERATION OF PALESTINE IS LAUNCHING AN ENCAMPMENT ON THE UC DAVIS CAMPUSAs Rafah is bombed and Tulkarem is invaded, we demand total and immediate divestment from the genocidal zionist stateThe Student Intifada ContinuesStudent demands are as follows:Demands1. Disclose & divest now. End UC complicity2. Total academic & cultural boycot (cancel Koret and study abroad)3, Invest in Palestine, Arab American, and Ethnic Studies4. No repression, full amnesty, respect free speech5. Gary May resign from Leidos or resign as ChancellorFinancial contributions to support the encampment can be made through Venmo: @davispulpFor occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucdpulp/