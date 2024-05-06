top
Palestine
Indybay
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Students at UC Davis Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment

by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, May 6, 2024 1:06PM
On May 6, students at UC Davis launched an encampment on campus in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Students have issued a set of demands, and are requesting support at the encampment.
Students posted an announcement to social media after the encampment had been formed on May 6:

DAVIS POPULAR UNIVERSITY FOR THE LIBERATION OF PALESTINE IS LAUNCHING AN ENCAMPMENT ON THE UC DAVIS CAMPUS

As Rafah is bombed and Tulkarem is invaded, we demand total and immediate divestment from the genocidal zionist state

The Student Intifada Continues


Student demands are as follows:

Demands
1. Disclose & divest now. End UC complicity
2. Total academic & cultural boycot (cancel Koret and study abroad)
3, Invest in Palestine, Arab American, and Ethnic Studies
4. No repression, full amnesty, respect free speech
5. Gary May resign from Leidos or resign as Chancellor


Financial contributions to support the encampment can be made through Venmo: @davispulp

For occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucdpulp/
