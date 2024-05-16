top
Education & Student Activism

Creator of Olympic Black Power Statue Encourages SJSU Students on Nakba Day

by Encampment for Palestine Continues
Thu, May 16, 2024 10:55PM
San Jose State students continue with the pro-Palestine encampment, even after University administration has chastised them insisting they leave. On May 15, Nakba Day, a large crowd of students rallied at the encampment in front of the Olympic Black Power Statue.
Photos by Len and Nancy.

Rigo 23, the artist who created the statue that stands at the center of San Jose State's encampment, spoke to student demonstrators. He said that he is endlessly proud of the students and that this is precisely the kind of usage he envisioned for that work. He told of the history that led to the creation of it... in 1968 two black San Jose State graduates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, stood on the Olympic medal stand raising their black-gloved fists to draw global attention to racism and inequality in the U.S.
§tents and placards
§Sculpture's Creator
Goes by the name Rigo 23
§encampment
