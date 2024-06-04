top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine North Coast Education & Student Activism

A Communique from the Humboldt Poop Troop

by Anonymous
Tue, Jun 4, 2024 6:39PM
CAL POLY HUMBOLDT NEW CLUB LAUNCH – THE POOP TROOP: Open to all (except fash). Fighting bullshit with dog shit. Because, like the jug, anything can be a weapon. Club activities held on and off campus.
original image (1886x1152)
May 11, 2024

_____

Aurora borealis above. Dawn breaking below. Mischievous cackles heard among the pitter patter of nocturnal creatures roaming Wiyot lands. Graduation gifts are being dropped off across town.

Our gift finds its way to one of the off-campus graduation venues. Glue squeezes into each lock, topped off with a tick coat of dog shit. Feces covers handlebars. Old cooking oil spills on the ground. All over the entrance, red paint reads “COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE” and “ESCALATE FOR PALESTINE”.

We leave for our next target and burst into laughter when we see the job has already been done. Beautifully. We go to another target – the same thing. And another, and another. How warm it feels to be reminded yet again that we are never alone in our revulsion for colony and war. Scattered everywhere, we see love letters to Palestine calling an end to empire.

We were one of many tonight making it known that the University cannot call masses of c0p$ to brutalize community members for protesting apartheid – and simply walk away. More CPH rebranding and fake amnesia cannot erase collective memory. As with Josiah Lawson, We will never forget.

April 22nd altered the spirit of local rebellion forever. Occupying Intifada Hall seeded an evergrowing commune; one that will long outlast any buffing, temporary closures, and riot police. The crumbling of empire – and its colonial projects like CPH – is inevitable.

Dog shit alone won’t end genocides. Obviously. These actions not only serve to keep our creativities, spirits, and morale boosted, but they necessarily serve to build our skills and mutual trust so that we can keep escalating the struggle. It is only through escalation that we will see Palestine free in our lifetimes.

To our enemies… You thought we were done and gone. You thought that begging hundreds of imported c0p$ to come save you from the scary protesters would silence and extinguish us. As if your chemical and lethal weapons, armored vehicles, psychological warfare, concrete barricades, and infinite cowardice could ever defeat the power of our friendships.

Oh, honey, as we’ve already told you: this is just the beginning.
_____

THREE STEPS TO BECOME A POOP TROOPER:
1. Collect the shit.
2. Apply the shit.
3. Congrats, you’re in.
