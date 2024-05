On May 1, students at UC Santa Cruz launched a Gaza Solidarity encampment at Quarry Plaza. Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSC have posted to social media a set of demands, as well as a list of their immediate needs (see photos).

Students for Justice in Palestine at UC Santa Cruz posted the following announcement on social media on May 1, after the establishment of the encampment:UCSC GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT & PEOPLES UNIVERSITY FOR GAZA LAUNCHESJOIN US! WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET!As we enter over 200 days of genocide where over 30,000 lives in Gaza have been lost and millions have been displaced by the zionist occupation funded by our U.S. tax dollars and our UC tuition, we see the crucial need for students to escalate in our tactics to end the genocide against Gaza and the occupation of Palestine as a whole.The purpose of our encampment is to recenter and refocus our attention to the genocide in Gaza and the ongoing occupation of Palestine as a whole.We are centering the call for total liberation and freedom of the Palestinian people. We have a responsibility as people living in the U.S. and as UC students whose tuition is invested into the creation of the very missiles and weapons that are killing Palestinians at this very moment.Nothing is normal during a genocide and we refuse to continue carrying on as if it is. Our demands have been ignored. We will continue to escalate until they are met.For updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/