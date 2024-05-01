From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Students at UC Santa Cruz Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment
On May 1, students at UC Santa Cruz launched a Gaza Solidarity encampment at Quarry Plaza. Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSC have posted to social media a set of demands, as well as a list of their immediate needs (see photos).
Students for Justice in Palestine at UC Santa Cruz posted the following announcement on social media on May 1, after the establishment of the encampment:
UCSC GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT & PEOPLES UNIVERSITY FOR GAZA LAUNCHES
JOIN US! WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET!
As we enter over 200 days of genocide where over 30,000 lives in Gaza have been lost and millions have been displaced by the zionist occupation funded by our U.S. tax dollars and our UC tuition, we see the crucial need for students to escalate in our tactics to end the genocide against Gaza and the occupation of Palestine as a whole.
The purpose of our encampment is to recenter and refocus our attention to the genocide in Gaza and the ongoing occupation of Palestine as a whole.
We are centering the call for total liberation and freedom of the Palestinian people. We have a responsibility as people living in the U.S. and as UC students whose tuition is invested into the creation of the very missiles and weapons that are killing Palestinians at this very moment.
Nothing is normal during a genocide and we refuse to continue carrying on as if it is. Our demands have been ignored. We will continue to escalate until they are met.
For updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
UCSC GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT & PEOPLES UNIVERSITY FOR GAZA LAUNCHES
JOIN US! WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET!
As we enter over 200 days of genocide where over 30,000 lives in Gaza have been lost and millions have been displaced by the zionist occupation funded by our U.S. tax dollars and our UC tuition, we see the crucial need for students to escalate in our tactics to end the genocide against Gaza and the occupation of Palestine as a whole.
The purpose of our encampment is to recenter and refocus our attention to the genocide in Gaza and the ongoing occupation of Palestine as a whole.
We are centering the call for total liberation and freedom of the Palestinian people. We have a responsibility as people living in the U.S. and as UC students whose tuition is invested into the creation of the very missiles and weapons that are killing Palestinians at this very moment.
Nothing is normal during a genocide and we refuse to continue carrying on as if it is. Our demands have been ignored. We will continue to escalate until they are met.
For updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network