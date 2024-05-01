top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Students at UC Santa Cruz Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment

by Occupy 4 Palestine
Wed, May 1, 2024 12:38PM
On May 1, students at UC Santa Cruz launched a Gaza Solidarity encampment at Quarry Plaza. Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSC have posted to social media a set of demands, as well as a list of their immediate needs (see photos).
On May 1, students at UC Santa Cruz launched a Gaza Solidarity encampment at Quarry Plaza. Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSC have...
original image (1321x1322)
Students for Justice in Palestine at UC Santa Cruz posted the following announcement on social media on May 1, after the establishment of the encampment:

UCSC GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT & PEOPLES UNIVERSITY FOR GAZA LAUNCHES

JOIN US! WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET!

As we enter over 200 days of genocide where over 30,000 lives in Gaza have been lost and millions have been displaced by the zionist occupation funded by our U.S. tax dollars and our UC tuition, we see the crucial need for students to escalate in our tactics to end the genocide against Gaza and the occupation of Palestine as a whole.

The purpose of our encampment is to recenter and refocus our attention to the genocide in Gaza and the ongoing occupation of Palestine as a whole.

We are centering the call for total liberation and freedom of the Palestinian people. We have a responsibility as people living in the U.S. and as UC students whose tuition is invested into the creation of the very missiles and weapons that are killing Palestinians at this very moment.

Nothing is normal during a genocide and we refuse to continue carrying on as if it is. Our demands have been ignored. We will continue to escalate until they are met.


For updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
§Purpose
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Wed, May 1, 2024 12:38PM
sm_purpose-ucsc-gaza-solidarity-encampment.jpg
original image (1323x1323)
§Demands
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Wed, May 1, 2024 12:38PM
sm_demands-ucsc-gaza-solidarity-encampment.jpg
original image (1322x1322)
§Support
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Wed, May 1, 2024 12:38PM
sm_support-uc-santa-cruz-gaza-solidarity-encampment.jpg
original image (1318x1322)
§Day 1 Programming
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Wed, May 1, 2024 12:44PM
sm_programming-ucsc-gaza-solidarity-encampment.jpg
original image (1319x1321)
For updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code