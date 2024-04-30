top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Education & Student Activism

CSU Sacramento Students Launch Encampment in Support of Gaza

by Occupy 4 Palestine
Tue, Apr 30, 2024 12:43AM
On April 29, students at Sacramento State University launched a Gaza solidarity encampment on the Quad. Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), CSU Sacramento is calling for community support, and released an official statement and set of demands (see photos).
On April 29, students at Sacramento State University launched a Gaza solidarity encampment on the Quad. Students for Justice in Palestine...
original image (1321x1304)
Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), CSU Sacramento posted the following announcement on social media on April 29 to announce the occupation:

JOIN US NOW. CSU will no longer be complicit in genocide and colonization. CSU Sacramento demands DIVESTMENT! We call upon the people of consciousness to join us. If you're a CSU, mobilize with us to collectively force the board of trustees and the chancellor to our demands.

DISCLOSE. DIVEST. DECLARE.

For updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sjp.csus/
§
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Tue, Apr 30, 2024 12:43AM
sm_sacramento-state-gaza-solidarity-encampment-demands-1.jpg
original image (1066x1322)
§
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Tue, Apr 30, 2024 12:43AM
sm_sacramento-state-gaza-solidarity-encampment-demands-2.jpg
original image (1068x1325)
§Support
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Tue, Apr 30, 2024 12:43AM
sm_sacramento_state_support-1.jpg
original image (1322x1317)
§Support
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Tue, Apr 30, 2024 12:43AM
sm_sacramento-state-support-2.jpg
original image (1323x1319)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code