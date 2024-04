On April 29, students at Sacramento State University launched a Gaza solidarity encampment on the Quad. Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), CSU Sacramento is calling for community support, and released an official statement and set of demands (see photos).

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), CSU Sacramento posted the following announcement on social media on April 29 to announce the occupation:JOIN US NOW. CSU will no longer be complicit in genocide and colonization. CSU Sacramento demands DIVESTMENT! We call upon the people of consciousness to join us. If you're a CSU, mobilize with us to collectively force the board of trustees and the chancellor to our demands.DISCLOSE. DIVEST. DECLARE.For updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sjp.csus/