Palestine East Bay Anti-War Education & Student Activism

UC Berkeley Free Palestine Encampment Demands

by UC Berkeley Divest
Thu, Apr 25, 2024 9:06AM
Remember, the movement is about solidarity with Palestine and ensuring that UC Berkeley is no longer complicit in the genocide of Palestinians. All eyes on Gaza.
Our demands

1. End the silence. Call for an immediate end to Israel’s genocidal campaign and violence in Gaza.

2. Financial divestment. Immediately disclose and divest all of the University of California’s financial holdings from corporations that enable and profit from Israeli apartheid, occupation, and genocide, in accordance with the international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement.

3. Academic Boycott. Permanently sever ties and academic collaborations with Israeli universities including the Berkeley Summer Global Internship Program in Israel.

4. Stop the repression. Enact policies to protect the safety and academic freedoms of Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and pro-Palestinian students and faculty who have faced blacklisting, doxxing, harassment, and threats at the hands of our administration. This includes the establishment of a permanent Palestinian Studies Program at UC Berkeley, wherein a faculty position is explicitly dedicated to educating on Palestine and the field of Palestinian studies.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6KZPjOv6lh/
Add Your Comments
