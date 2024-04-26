top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula Education & Student Activism Police State & Prisons

Stanford U. Encampment in Second Day

by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
Stanford administration is using police to intimidate students into leaving pro-Palestine encampment. Students are being supported by community and alumni.
tents and banner "from San Jose: Stop Settler Colonization"
original image (1512x1588)
On Day 2 of the Stanford encampment for Palestine, students held a People’s Tribunal charging the University with active complicity in the Israeli genocide of Palestinians through its investments in Israel and repression of student voices. The people found Stanford guilty.

Students are getting support from community members including Vigil for the Children of Gaza, a group that protests in Palo Alto every Sunday. @vigil4gaza sent many regular participants to the encampment on days 1 and 2. The Raging Grannies distributed masks, later leading chants and a singalong. Dance of Peace descended on the tent encampment with a beautiful butterfly dance, raising spirits.


§movie of chanting 5 seconds
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
Download Video (10.7MB) | Embed Video
Download Video (10.7MB) | Embed Video
§Banners
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
banner: Israel Kills Stanford Profits
§Butterly "Dance of Peace" Raises Spirits
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
sm_stansharatbest.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
§Raging Grannies unveil banner ready to distribute free masks
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
sm_stanbestgrns.jpg
original image (794x648)
§movie 7 seconds While You're Swimming Kids are Dying!
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
Download Video (14.1MB) | Embed Video
Download Video (14.1MB) | Embed Video
§oink boink makes noise!
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
a large noisemaker made of a water container
original image (4032x3024)
§Stanford President Mock-up
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
sm_stanmock.jpg
original image (1512x1620)
§Free Masks
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
free mask and raging grannies signs and Palestinian flag and people
original image (932x618)
§Community supporters make a regular appearance at a vigil in Palo Alto
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
6 people rest on wall of fountain, one carries a Palestinian flag they are chatting
original image (2016x1512)
§Dinner is Served
by Pro Palestine Support
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 11:08PM
buffet and butterfly costumed dancer
original image (2016x1512)
