Stanford U. Encampment in Second Day by Pro Palestine Support

Stanford administration is using police to intimidate students into leaving pro-Palestine encampment. Students are being supported by community and alumni.

On Day 2 of the Stanford encampment for Palestine, students held a People’s Tribunal charging the University with active complicity in the Israeli genocide of Palestinians through its investments in Israel and repression of student voices. The people found Stanford guilty.



Students are getting support from community members including Vigil for the Children of Gaza, a group that protests in Palo Alto every Sunday. @vigil4gaza sent many regular participants to the encampment on days 1 and 2. The Raging Grannies distributed masks, later leading chants and a singalong. Dance of Peace descended on the tent encampment with a beautiful butterfly dance, raising spirits.





