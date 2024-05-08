From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All Out for Rapha Rally at UCB
Thousands answer call as Israel continues the genocide with attack on starving and bombed out Palestinians
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Berkeley, May 7) - President Biden has delivered a speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day. The one perpetrated by Nazi Germany, not the one currently being perpetrated by Israel's fascists. He has insulted the memory of Hitlers holocaust victims by labeling world wide revulsion at Israels crimes against humanity as antisemitism.
Continuing its Holocaust, Israel has now attacked the starving Palestinians in Rapha that had to flee their bombed out homes.
The encampment at UCB has called for "All Out for Rapha" and thousands have responded by rallying in from Sproul Hall, now relabeled "Palestine Plaza."
The encampment has expanded. There is now a UCB alumnae encampment established by thousands of alumnae who have sworn to stop donations until the University divests from Israel.
A union encampment was also being established on this fifteenth day of the encampment
Student and faculty made speeches among the continuing shouting of slogans that demand and proclaim Palestinian liberation.
With perhaps a glimmer of decency, Biden has made a couple of low key "pauses" in some of its massive arms deliveries to Israel. These will no doubt be labeled as the antisemitism which somehow magically exploded on October seventh. As another insult to the memory of the victims of Hitler's crimes, the labeling of opposition to Israeli fascism as antisemitism is robbing real antisemitism of its terrible meaning, and making it almost respectable.
The conscience of young people worldwide awakes. An action as Berkeley High School is scheduled for today.
