Palestine
Palestine
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
Palestine East Bay

All Out for Rapha Rally at UCB

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
Thousands answer call as Israel continues the genocide with attack on starving and bombed out Palestinians
original image (1978x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, May 7) - President Biden has delivered a speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day. The one perpetrated by Nazi Germany, not the one currently being perpetrated by Israel's fascists. He has insulted the memory of Hitlers holocaust victims by labeling world wide revulsion at Israels crimes against humanity as antisemitism.

Continuing its Holocaust, Israel has now attacked the starving Palestinians in Rapha that had to flee their bombed out homes.

The encampment at UCB has called for "All Out for Rapha" and thousands have responded by rallying in from Sproul Hall, now relabeled "Palestine Plaza."

The encampment has expanded. There is now a UCB alumnae encampment established by thousands of alumnae who have sworn to stop donations until the University divests from Israel.

A union encampment was also being established on this fifteenth day of the encampment

Student and faculty made speeches among the continuing shouting of slogans that demand and proclaim Palestinian liberation.

With perhaps a glimmer of decency, Biden has made a couple of low key "pauses" in some of its massive arms deliveries to Israel. These will no doubt be labeled as the antisemitism which somehow magically exploded on October seventh. As another insult to the memory of the victims of Hitler's crimes, the labeling of opposition to Israeli fascism as antisemitism is robbing real antisemitism of its terrible meaning, and making it almost respectable.

The conscience of young people worldwide awakes. An action as Berkeley High School is scheduled for today.

See all high resolution photos here.
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
original image (1944x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
original image (1966x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
original image (2040x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_005-12824-z8a_4152.jpg
original image (1800x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_006-12824-z8a_4155.jpg
original image (1774x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_007-12824-z8a_4158.jpg
original image (2022x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_008-12824-z8a_4160.jpg
original image (2094x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_009-12824-858_3362.jpg
original image (1400x1882)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_010-12824-858_3369.jpg
original image (1400x1721)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_011-12824-z8a_4164.jpg
original image (1983x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_012-12824-z8a_4172.jpg
original image (1740x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_013-12824-z8a_4175.jpg
original image (1958x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_014-12824-858_3413.jpg
original image (2049x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_015-12824-z8a_4187.jpg
original image (2054x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_016-12824-858_3430.jpg
original image (1575x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_017-12824-z8a_4231.jpg
original image (1728x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_018-12824-858_3506.jpg
original image (1944x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_019-12824-z8a_4259.jpg
original image (2007x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 8, 2024 10:48AM
sm_020-12824-z8a_4267.jpg
original image (2007x1400)
