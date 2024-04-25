A Message from Occupiers by Occupy Cal Poly Humboldt

A MESSAGE FROM OCCUPIERS (4/25/2024)

Cal Poly Humboldt administration searching for pretext — even a false one — to use state and federal forces against occupiers.



From the start, occupiers expressed no interest in entering HR or personnel files. Faculty were notified and received multiple confirmations by occupiers that HR was not a target.



Occupiers were told that so long as this “red-line” was not crossed, police violence would not be inflicted upon protestors a second time. We are used to admin’s lies but upheld our end.



On the first night of occupation, Provost Jenn Capps repeatedly promised occupiers that police would be called off and demands considered if we exited, but fell silent when occupiers pulled out cameras to document the promise, revealing her willingness to deceive.



Shortly after, we were beaten bloody.



Now Provost Capps wants to break the only agreement forged between occupiers and admin— an agreement we have upheld.



Despite admin’s misinformation campaign, we have provided them direct photographic evidence that their so-called “red line”has not been broken.



There is no intention to meet our demands.



The only intention is to find a pretext to bring in paramilitary forces in the form of local, state, other campus pd, and federal agencies.



Finally, in our linked communique (just one of many diverse perspectives emerging from this rebellion), several comrades explicitly state that we are a broad coalition of students, alumni, and community members. This was never a secret or a shame to us. It is a strength and reflects broad desire to end this genocide. We reject admin’s attempts to create a convenient scapegoat to divide our coalition into “good/bad” protestors, or to rob marginalized communities or students of our agency to resist genocide in myriad ways.



Our comraderies are not limited by campus, race, or gender.



Our friendships are more powerful than your grift.



We are not afraid of your lies.



We are not afraid of you.