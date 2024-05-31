A Response to "Hind's House is Wateen's House is Ahmed's House is Mahmoud's House..." by some fxing people

**This is a response to a post from the instagram account @hindshouseforever. That beautiful piece of writing can be found there**





We hear your call and are with you. We heard your call the day Hind's House was occupied, and were with you that night. As the police moved in we were gathering friends to defend the house, because that is what you had asked for. We are still gathered.



We agree that we are at war. The current way of things is a never ending genocide, a catastrophe. And we seek conflict with those responsible for the genocide, our bare hands around their throats.



Hind's House, Wateen's House, Ahmed's House, Mahmoud's House, Oscar's House, Banko's House, Aaron's House... is not, in our minds, an end, or the end. Actions open new possibilites. There are many rooms to make. We've never forgotten any of the martyrs. We hope to find you as we act. We hope to take many rooms together.



You said everything that needs to be said about activist counterinsurgency in the Bay. We have no words for them, as you said, they do the fascist's work for them, treat them as such.



We do have words for some people we'd call friends, or comrades -



Do not get stuck in your own projects and small circles, do not fail to act together. We are stronger when we do. There was an opportunity to defend the house the night it was taken, all together. Where exactly were some of you? An opportunity for escalation, for new possibilities. And, we were asked to come.



We think the house got rolled on so quickly because there were not enough people initially there to defend it. The cops saw that and moved. We watched them as they scoped the sich out.



We think we can both act all together in important moments and remain committed to the everyday projects we admire you all in so much. Capacity, recovery, strategically moving is one thing, hesitation and comfort is another.



There is nothing to wait for in this moment, there has never been anything to wait for. Again, we hope to find you all in action.



in love,

some fucking people