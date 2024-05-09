From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SJSU Sit-In in Solidarity with Palestine
Students at San Jose State University are organizing a sit-in in solidarity with Palestine beginning today, May 9 from 10am to 8pm on Clark Lawn. SJSU For Gaza, an autonomous and anonymous group of students not affiliated with any clubs, announced the sit-in on social media and has released a set of demands of the university. Students also announced that Imam Amir Abdul-Malik Ali is scheduled to speak at 6:30 PM during day one of the sit-in.
SJSU For Gaza posted the following set of demands on Instagram on May 9:
DEMANDS
THAT THE UNIVERSITY ADMINISTRATION:
1. PUBLICLY AND OFFICIALLY ACKNOWLEDGE THE GENOCIDE BEING COMMITTED BY THE "ISRAELI" OCCUPATION
This acknowledgment must also include the number of Palestinians murdered since October 7th, documented war crimes, and actions of apartheid & ethnic cleansing committed by said occupation. We demand the public and official acknowledgment of the existence of Palestinian students on our campus and the fact that they are being affected by this genocide.
2. DISCLOSE, WITH FULL TRANSPARENCY, ALL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS & HOLDINGS OF THE UNIVERSITY AND ITS AUXILIARIES, INCLUDING THOSE INVESTMENTS & HOLDINGS UNDER TOWER FOUNDATION.
We further demand the disclosure of all university relations with entities in or associated with the "state" of "Israel," including academic and research relationships. Students hold a right to know all the above information and a right to ask for divestment based on such information. We demand a commitment to continue such disclosures annually.
3. FULLY DIVEST
all university investments and holdings (including those under Tower Foundation) in companies, corporations, and entities that have been found to be benefitting from, aiding in, or being complicit with the "state" of "Israel" and thus, the killing of Palestinians.
4. END REPRESSION & GUARANTEE AMNESTY
of Palestinian students, staff, faculty, and their allies, including through university disciplinary processes such as the Time, Place, and Manner policy which represses student activism. We stand among a legacy of activists from our campus who fought for human rights, from the Vietnam War to South African apartheid.
5. We demand the firing of Jonathan Roth for his attempt to doxx students and his documented assault of a protester in Sweeney Hall. We demand that such behavior, especially for faculty, not be tolerated and that Professor Roth be fired for this documented act of intimidation & assault.
6. We demand that the university clear the academic record of Omar, the Palestinian-American freshman student who was wrongfully arrested and suspended with little to no evidence of assault in the fall semester of 2023. His charges were dropped and yet, he has yet to be properly remediated months later. To keep Roth on paid leave with documented video evidence while continuing to treat Omar like a criminal is a blatant showing of bias. We demand the SJSU administration and UPD issue an apology to Omar and compensate him by paying for his legal fees and clearing his academic record.
For sit-in updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sjsuforgaza/
DEMANDS
THAT THE UNIVERSITY ADMINISTRATION:
1. PUBLICLY AND OFFICIALLY ACKNOWLEDGE THE GENOCIDE BEING COMMITTED BY THE "ISRAELI" OCCUPATION
This acknowledgment must also include the number of Palestinians murdered since October 7th, documented war crimes, and actions of apartheid & ethnic cleansing committed by said occupation. We demand the public and official acknowledgment of the existence of Palestinian students on our campus and the fact that they are being affected by this genocide.
2. DISCLOSE, WITH FULL TRANSPARENCY, ALL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS & HOLDINGS OF THE UNIVERSITY AND ITS AUXILIARIES, INCLUDING THOSE INVESTMENTS & HOLDINGS UNDER TOWER FOUNDATION.
We further demand the disclosure of all university relations with entities in or associated with the "state" of "Israel," including academic and research relationships. Students hold a right to know all the above information and a right to ask for divestment based on such information. We demand a commitment to continue such disclosures annually.
3. FULLY DIVEST
all university investments and holdings (including those under Tower Foundation) in companies, corporations, and entities that have been found to be benefitting from, aiding in, or being complicit with the "state" of "Israel" and thus, the killing of Palestinians.
4. END REPRESSION & GUARANTEE AMNESTY
of Palestinian students, staff, faculty, and their allies, including through university disciplinary processes such as the Time, Place, and Manner policy which represses student activism. We stand among a legacy of activists from our campus who fought for human rights, from the Vietnam War to South African apartheid.
5. We demand the firing of Jonathan Roth for his attempt to doxx students and his documented assault of a protester in Sweeney Hall. We demand that such behavior, especially for faculty, not be tolerated and that Professor Roth be fired for this documented act of intimidation & assault.
6. We demand that the university clear the academic record of Omar, the Palestinian-American freshman student who was wrongfully arrested and suspended with little to no evidence of assault in the fall semester of 2023. His charges were dropped and yet, he has yet to be properly remediated months later. To keep Roth on paid leave with documented video evidence while continuing to treat Omar like a criminal is a blatant showing of bias. We demand the SJSU administration and UPD issue an apology to Omar and compensate him by paying for his legal fees and clearing his academic record.
For sit-in updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sjsuforgaza/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network