SJSU Sit-In in Solidarity with Palestine by Occupy 4 Palestine

Students at San Jose State University are organizing a sit-in in solidarity with Palestine beginning today, May 9 from 10am to 8pm on Clark Lawn. SJSU For Gaza, an autonomous and anonymous group of students not affiliated with any clubs, announced the sit-in on social media and has released a set of demands of the university. Students also announced that Imam Amir Abdul-Malik Ali is scheduled to speak at 6:30 PM during day one of the sit-in.