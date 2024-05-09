top
South Bay Education & Student Activism

Olympic Black Power Statue is Site of San José State Students Protest for Palestine

by South Bay Salute
Thu, May 9, 2024 1:55AM
Photos by Len and Nancy
Photos by Len and Nancy
original image (1588x1056)
Students at San José State University joined in a day of action across California state universities for Palestine. On May 8 they gathered in front of the Olympic Black Power Statue on campus to raise banners and chant ahead of a march. The statue depicts the symbolic action of two Black athletes, both San José State University alumni, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who during the medal ceremony in the Olympic Stadium in Mexico City on October 16, 1968, performed the Black power salute, raising their fists in silent protest.
§Marching
by South Bay Salute
Thu, May 9, 2024 1:55AM
several dozen march
original image (1394x896)
§Olympic Salute Statue
by South Bay Salute
Thu, May 9, 2024 1:55AM
Banner in front of statue says: SJSU Divest Now All Eyes on Rafah
original image (2048x1360)
