Olympic Black Power Statue is Site of San José State Students Protest for Palestine
Photos by Len and Nancy
Students at San José State University joined in a day of action across California state universities for Palestine. On May 8 they gathered in front of the Olympic Black Power Statue on campus to raise banners and chant ahead of a march. The statue depicts the symbolic action of two Black athletes, both San José State University alumni, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who during the medal ceremony in the Olympic Stadium in Mexico City on October 16, 1968, performed the Black power salute, raising their fists in silent protest.
