Palestine Peninsula Education & Student Activism LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons

Stanford Faculty Members Speak Out in Solidarity at Student Encampment

by Demonstrate Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
During the second round of encampment at Stanford University, supportive faculty and staff members encouraged student activists. Top photo: Students listen to speakers.
students gathering
original image (1512x2016)
On April 30, members of Stanford Faculty for Justice in Palestine addressed students gathered at the current sit-in as they enact their right to peaceful, legal dissent. Amongst concerns both faculty and staff mentioned were police presence on campus and the urgent need to protect the students' right to organize and express themselves.
§Hilton Obenzinger, emeritus faculty member
by Show Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
elderly man speaks
original image (2372x2629)
Hilton Obenzinger, emeritus faculty member, taught writing, comedy, and American literature at Stanford. He is a member of the most progressive synagogue in San Francisco and spoke about the pressure even Reform Judaism has felt to support Israel. He was an activist at Columbia in the late 60's and wrote the award winning book This Passover or The Next, I will Never Be In Jerusalem.
§listening to Hilton Obenzinger
by Show Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
listening people
original image (2016x1512)
§students discuss in a group after the speeches
by Show Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
sm_indykoku2.png
original image (1512x1637)
§Applause for speaker from queer community
by Show Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
sm_indindytrans.png
original image (2376x2533)
Staff member of Queer Student Resources on campus said the students create change and that
we live in a time when issues of identity, difference, and power continue to be highly, often violently, contested in the public sphere. Conveying strong support for the sit-in, they were strongly applauded.
§Associate Professor, Anthropology
by Show Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
sm_indyanthro.png
original image (4032x3024)
Sharika Thiranagama’s research has focused on various aspects of ethnic groups and conflict. She shared her experiences in the Sri Lanka civil war and drew comparisons to the situation in Palestine
§Listen and learn
by Show Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
sm_indrearviewbest.png
original image (2016x1512)
§Anna Bigelow, Director of Graduate Studies
by Show Support
Wed, May 1, 2024 9:21PM
sm_anna_bigelow.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Anna Bigelow is Associate Professor of Religious Studies specializing in Islamic Studies and the religions of South Asia and the Middle East
