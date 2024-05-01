From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stanford Faculty Members Speak Out in Solidarity at Student Encampment
During the second round of encampment at Stanford University, supportive faculty and staff members encouraged student activists. Top photo: Students listen to speakers.
On April 30, members of Stanford Faculty for Justice in Palestine addressed students gathered at the current sit-in as they enact their right to peaceful, legal dissent. Amongst concerns both faculty and staff mentioned were police presence on campus and the urgent need to protect the students' right to organize and express themselves.
