top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Students at University of San Francisco Launch 'Popular University for Gaza'

by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 6:12PM
On April 29, students at the University of San Francisco launched the Popular University for Gaza, an encampment in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Students have issued a set of demands, and are requesting support at the encampment.
On April 29, students at the University of San Francisco State University launched the Popular University for Gaza, an encampment in soli...
original image (1319x1225)
Students posted an announcement to social media after the encampment had been formed on April 29:

USF STUDENTS have come together to join the international student movement, and demand USF to uphold its own mission statement and address the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. We join our national student call and escalate our protests to pressure our academic institutions to divest from genocide. Our universities owe the student body transparency and accountability.

We demand an end to the financial, political, cultural, and academic support for Israeli genocide and crimes against humanity. We demand this from our universities, places of work, consumer enterprises, and government. We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians as they fight for their liberation from Israeli, American, and Western oppression.

For donation of food & supplies, check: bit.ly/USFCAsupplies
Please do not bring products made in Israel

DROP-OFF: the main walk up entrance off of Fulton st leading to Welch Field.
QUESTIONS: usfcastudents4palestine [at] gmail.com
SUPPORT BDS: Make sure you are bringing BDS-friendly items! Check disoccupied.

FREE PALESTINE!


Student demands are as follows:

Demands
1. Condemn the Israel occupation's genocide of Palestinians.
2. USF must immediately disclose all Israeli occupation-affiliated endowments and investments.
3. Ensure divestment from Israeli occupation-affiliated endowments and investments.
4. USF end all academic partnerships with the Israeli occupation.
5. USF must protect pro-Palestine students on campus.


For occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/usfcastudents4palestine/
§Immediate Demands
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 6:12PM
sm_usf-gaza-solidarity-encampment-demands.jpg
original image (1322x1226)
§Support
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 6:12PM
sm_support-1.jpg
original image (1322x1224)
§Support
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 6:12PM
sm_support-2.jpg
original image (1321x1226)
§Support
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 6:12PM
sm_support-3.jpg
original image (1323x1324)
§People Lock Arms to Protect Students Setting Up the Encampment
by Occupy 4 Palestine
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 6:34PM
sm_university-of-san-francisco-usf-gaza-solidarity-encampment.jpg
original image (952x1113)
Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6XbBywJob5/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code