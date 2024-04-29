From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Students at University of San Francisco Launch 'Popular University for Gaza'
On April 29, students at the University of San Francisco launched the Popular University for Gaza, an encampment in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Students have issued a set of demands, and are requesting support at the encampment.
Students posted an announcement to social media after the encampment had been formed on April 29:
USF STUDENTS have come together to join the international student movement, and demand USF to uphold its own mission statement and address the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. We join our national student call and escalate our protests to pressure our academic institutions to divest from genocide. Our universities owe the student body transparency and accountability.
We demand an end to the financial, political, cultural, and academic support for Israeli genocide and crimes against humanity. We demand this from our universities, places of work, consumer enterprises, and government. We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians as they fight for their liberation from Israeli, American, and Western oppression.
For donation of food & supplies, check: bit.ly/USFCAsupplies
Please do not bring products made in Israel
DROP-OFF: the main walk up entrance off of Fulton st leading to Welch Field.
QUESTIONS: usfcastudents4palestine [at] gmail.com
SUPPORT BDS: Make sure you are bringing BDS-friendly items! Check disoccupied.
FREE PALESTINE!
Student demands are as follows:
Demands
1. Condemn the Israel occupation's genocide of Palestinians.
2. USF must immediately disclose all Israeli occupation-affiliated endowments and investments.
3. Ensure divestment from Israeli occupation-affiliated endowments and investments.
4. USF end all academic partnerships with the Israeli occupation.
5. USF must protect pro-Palestine students on campus.
For occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/usfcastudents4palestine/
USF STUDENTS have come together to join the international student movement, and demand USF to uphold its own mission statement and address the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. We join our national student call and escalate our protests to pressure our academic institutions to divest from genocide. Our universities owe the student body transparency and accountability.
We demand an end to the financial, political, cultural, and academic support for Israeli genocide and crimes against humanity. We demand this from our universities, places of work, consumer enterprises, and government. We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians as they fight for their liberation from Israeli, American, and Western oppression.
For donation of food & supplies, check: bit.ly/USFCAsupplies
Please do not bring products made in Israel
DROP-OFF: the main walk up entrance off of Fulton st leading to Welch Field.
QUESTIONS: usfcastudents4palestine [at] gmail.com
SUPPORT BDS: Make sure you are bringing BDS-friendly items! Check disoccupied.
FREE PALESTINE!
Student demands are as follows:
Demands
1. Condemn the Israel occupation's genocide of Palestinians.
2. USF must immediately disclose all Israeli occupation-affiliated endowments and investments.
3. Ensure divestment from Israeli occupation-affiliated endowments and investments.
4. USF end all academic partnerships with the Israeli occupation.
5. USF must protect pro-Palestine students on campus.
For occupation updates, visit: https://www.instagram.com/usfcastudents4palestine/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network