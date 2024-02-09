top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Stanford Sit-In to Stop Gaza Genocide Threatened with Removal by University Administration

by Activists Respond with Emergency Mobilization
Fri, Feb 9, 2024 5:46AM
On February 8, Stanford University's administration issued a mandate telling students they could be disciplined for attending overnight protests. Demonstrators' tents have stood continuously over 110 days, the longest such protest in Stanford's history.
sm_stanlenbest.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Photos by Len and Nancy.
Overnight on February 8 and 9, about 500 students and community supporters demonstrated in solidarity with the Pro-Palestine Sit-In to Stop Genocide at Stanford University.

Students in Stanford emblazoned sweatshirts linked arms and surrounded the sit-in from shortly before 8pm on Thursday, the time that Stanford authorities had set as the "must end" moment. As of 2am on Friday, the immediate threat not having materialized, many settled in for the night with sleeping bags. Open laptops glowed in the dark as it seemed the sheriffs would not come after all on this night, as had been feared.

Stanford's official position as issued in a letter of February 8, calls for demonstrators to cease overnight sessions “based on concerns for the physical safety of the community.” Authorities mandated that any tents, tables, chairs or other similar items be removed by 8pm February 8, saying they otherwise they would be removed by the University “for health and safety reasons.” The directive went on to say that students could be cited with trespassing for failing to comply and could face university disciplinary action.

The large sit-in consists of multiple tents and has stood continuously in Stanford's White Plaza for over 110 days even through winter break and recent storms. Community members have been bringing food and supplies to support students. Organizers said they hope the university will see that there is widespread support and will rescind their demands.

§crowd
by Activists Respond with Emergency Mobilization
Fri, Feb 9, 2024 5:46AM
sm_stanlentop.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§banner
by Activists Respond with Emergency Mobilization
Fri, Feb 9, 2024 5:46AM
sm_stanlenstudentbanner.jpg
original image (4288x2848)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code