Stanford Sit-In to Stop Gaza Genocide Threatened with Removal by University Administration by Activists Respond with Emergency Mobilization

On February 8, Stanford University's administration issued a mandate telling students they could be disciplined for attending overnight protests. Demonstrators' tents have stood continuously over 110 days, the longest such protest in Stanford's history.

Photos by Len and Nancy.

Overnight on February 8 and 9, about 500 students and community supporters demonstrated in solidarity with the Pro-Palestine Sit-In to Stop Genocide at Stanford University.



Students in Stanford emblazoned sweatshirts linked arms and surrounded the sit-in from shortly before 8pm on Thursday, the time that Stanford authorities had set as the "must end" moment. As of 2am on Friday, the immediate threat not having materialized, many settled in for the night with sleeping bags. Open laptops glowed in the dark as it seemed the sheriffs would not come after all on this night, as had been feared.



Stanford's official position as issued in a letter of February 8, calls for demonstrators to cease overnight sessions “based on concerns for the physical safety of the community.” Authorities mandated that any tents, tables, chairs or other similar items be removed by 8pm February 8, saying they otherwise they would be removed by the University “for health and safety reasons.” The directive went on to say that students could be cited with trespassing for failing to comply and could face university disciplinary action.



The large sit-in consists of multiple tents and has stood continuously in Stanford's White Plaza for over 110 days even through winter break and recent storms. Community members have been bringing food and supplies to support students. Organizers said they hope the university will see that there is widespread support and will rescind their demands.



