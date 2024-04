About fifty more tents. Many middle aged supporters present

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley - April 28) - The UC Berkeley Gaza Support and Divestment Demand protest encampment has become significantly larger with many more supporters of all ages there.It was a beautiful day. The animal rights people were there in force. There were lots of little children there too. They were kept entertained with a giant multi-colored moveable sheet/tent, and a story time. They also got a chance to address the crowd over the PA system.A medical table manned by a couple of UC health workers had been set up. Also, there was an information and media table. Donations were accepted.Netanyahu, rumored to be under criminal indictment by the ICC (International Criminal Court), continues to attack those outraged by his crimes as anti-Semites, is desecrating the memory of the victims of the Nazi holocausts and real antisemitic crimes by risking to give antisemitism a good name.See all high resolution photos here