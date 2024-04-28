top
Palestine East Bay

UC Berkeley Palestine Support Encampment - April 28

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
About fifty more tents. Many middle aged supporters present
About fifty more tents. Many middle aged supporters present
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley - April 28) - The UC Berkeley Gaza Support and Divestment Demand protest encampment has become significantly larger with many more supporters of all ages there.

It was a beautiful day. The animal rights people were there in force. There were lots of little children there too. They were kept entertained with a giant multi-colored moveable sheet/tent, and a story time. They also got a chance to address the crowd over the PA system.

A medical table manned by a couple of UC health workers had been set up. Also, there was an information and media table. Donations were accepted.

Netanyahu, rumored to be under criminal indictment by the ICC (International Criminal Court), continues to attack those outraged by his crimes as anti-Semites, is desecrating the memory of the victims of the Nazi holocausts and real antisemitic crimes by risking to give antisemitism a good name.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_002-11924-z8a_3225.jpg
original image (1400x2033)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_003-11924-858_2866.jpg
original image (2035x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_004-11924-858_2872.jpg
original image (1400x1454)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_005-11924-z8a_3245.jpg
original image (1972x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_006-11924-z8a_3248.jpg
original image (1925x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_007-11924-858_2877.jpg
original image (1965x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_008-11924-z8a_3258.jpg
original image (1909x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_009-11924-858_2880.jpg
original image (1400x1686)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_010-11924-858_2888.jpg
original image (1924x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_011-11924-858_2889.jpg
original image (1400x1784)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_012-11924-858_2906.jpg
original image (1787x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_013-11924-z8a_3280.jpg
original image (2091x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_014-11924-z8a_3290.jpg
original image (1790x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_015-11924-858_2931.jpg
original image (1812x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_016-11924-z8a_3291.jpg
original image (2155x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_017-11924-858_2932.jpg
original image (1942x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_018-11924-z8a_3295.jpg
original image (1758x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_019-11924-z8a_3297.jpg
original image (1859x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 9:27PM
sm_020-11924-z8a_3301.jpg
original image (2164x1400)
