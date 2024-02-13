top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Peninsula

At Stanford University, Hundreds Mobilize Again This Week for Sit-in Defense

by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
On Monday Feb 12, hundreds of students, faculty and community members joined a second emergency rally in White Plaza to support Stanford students participating in the Sit-In to Stop Genocide. The sit-in urgently called for Hands off Rafah, where Israel invasion began terrorizing Palestinians refugees. Photo thanks to Len and Nancy. They were part of a contingent of community members who traveled from San Jose to support students at Stanford in Palo Alto.
sm_stanfeb12len1.jpg
original image (799x533)
Update: Stanford University "Sit-In to Stop Genocide" organizers remain committed to overnight camping until significant progress has been made toward their demands.

“The sit-in has maintained that they are willing to voluntarily end the overnight portion of their activities in exchange for satisfactory progress toward their demands,” said a sit-in organizer, quoted in the Stanford Daily.

Parents’ Weekend is coming up soon. It’s clear that the administration would find the presence of the sit-in an embarrassment and has escalated pressure on students ahead of that event, including launching threats of disciplinary action and even arrest.
§Nightfall
by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
sm_stanfeb12len2.jpg
original image (799x533)
Administration wants students out by 8pm each night, but students are not budging. Instead they are mobilizing lines of defense.
§Student orgs
by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
sm_stanfeb12len3.jpg
original image (800x531)
§Flags and placards
by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
sm_stanfeb12len4.jpg
original image (800x535)
§Hands Off Rafah
by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
sm_stanfeb12len5.jpg
original image (800x532)
§Ever present Asian American Action Committee
by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
sm_stanfeb12len6.jpg
original image (800x535)
This Stanford student group recently co-organized a protest when the president of the ROK and the Prime Minister of Japan were on campus as part of an APEC event.
§Korean style drumming
by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
sm_stanfeb12len7.jpg
original image (799x533)
§Feb 12 marked 116th consecutive day of the sit-in
by Free Palestine Student Action
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 4:58PM
sm_stanfeb12len8.jpg
original image (800x531)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code