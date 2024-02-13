At Stanford University, Hundreds Mobilize Again This Week for Sit-in Defense by Free Palestine Student Action

On Monday Feb 12, hundreds of students, faculty and community members joined a second emergency rally in White Plaza to support Stanford students participating in the Sit-In to Stop Genocide. The sit-in urgently called for Hands off Rafah, where Israel invasion began terrorizing Palestinians refugees. Photo thanks to Len and Nancy. They were part of a contingent of community members who traveled from San Jose to support students at Stanford in Palo Alto.

Update: Stanford University "Sit-In to Stop Genocide" organizers remain committed to overnight camping until significant progress has been made toward their demands.



“The sit-in has maintained that they are willing to voluntarily end the overnight portion of their activities in exchange for satisfactory progress toward their demands,” said a sit-in organizer, quoted in the Stanford Daily.



Parents’ Weekend is coming up soon. It’s clear that the administration would find the presence of the sit-in an embarrassment and has escalated pressure on students ahead of that event, including launching threats of disciplinary action and even arrest.