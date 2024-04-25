From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Cops Off Campus!
Date:
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Occupy Cal Poly Humboldt
Location Details:
Siemens Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt
As we have seen at Emory, USC, Columbia, UT Austin, NYU and more, police will not hesitate to use violence against student demonstrators and suppress our speech. As Cal Poly Humboldt administration calls in police from around the region to repress and brutalize students, we will not back down. Bring goggles, helmets, a mask and friends. FREE PALESTINE.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6MvlIsS-g2/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 2:28PM
