Cops Off Campus!

Date:

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Occupy Cal Poly Humboldt

Location Details:

Siemens Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

As we have seen at Emory, USC, Columbia, UT Austin, NYU and more, police will not hesitate to use violence against student demonstrators and suppress our speech. As Cal Poly Humboldt administration calls in police from around the region to repress and brutalize students, we will not back down. Bring goggles, helmets, a mask and friends. FREE PALESTINE.