Free Palestine: USF Divest from Israel

Date:

Monday, April 29, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

USF University Center, 2130 Fulton St, San Francisco

🚨CALL TO ACTION: ALL OUT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO🚨



Join USF students in solidarity with the national student movement to stop the genocide in Gaza and to disclose & divest from the genocidal zionist entity!



‼️WHEN OUR STUDENTS CALL, WE ANSWER‼️