From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free Palestine: USF Divest from Israel
Date:
Monday, April 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
USF University Center, 2130 Fulton St, San Francisco
🚨CALL TO ACTION: ALL OUT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO🚨
Join USF students in solidarity with the national student movement to stop the genocide in Gaza and to disclose & divest from the genocidal zionist entity!
‼️WHEN OUR STUDENTS CALL, WE ANSWER‼️
Join USF students in solidarity with the national student movement to stop the genocide in Gaza and to disclose & divest from the genocidal zionist entity!
‼️WHEN OUR STUDENTS CALL, WE ANSWER‼️
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6SolWprPpz/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 1:37AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network