Hands Off Rafah Rally at Stanford by No More War with Our Tuition

Community members provide meals for Stanford student rallies on many nights. On May 7, they cheered as students chanted, "Liberation is our mission, no more war with our tuition."

The "Hands Off Rafah" rally at Stanford was even louder than previous days of the current encampment in Stanford's White Plaza. Student speakers called out the university for being complicit in genocide. Weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin is nearby in Palo Alto and protesters spoke of their tie-in with Stanford, adding that Hewlett Packard was founded by Stanford graduates.



Hewlett Packard provides the servers to operate the Aviv System, the computerized database of Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority. This forms the backbone of Israel’s racial segregation and apartheid.



Along with the student encampment for Gaza, also in White Plaza there stands a display erected by zioinist students in recent days to remind people of the kidnapped of Oct 7. While some of their supporters have waved Israeli flags in view of pro-Palestine demonstrators, last evening May 7 that section of the plaza was notably unoccupied.