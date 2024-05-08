top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula

Hands Off Rafah Rally at Stanford

by No More War with Our Tuition
Wed, May 8, 2024 4:31AM
Community members provide meals for Stanford student rallies on many nights. On May 7, they cheered as students chanted, "Liberation is our mission, no more war with our tuition."
Community members provide meals for Stanford student rallies on many nights. On May 7, they cheered as students chanted, "Liberation is our mission, no more war with our tuition."
original image (644x812)
The "Hands Off Rafah" rally at Stanford was even louder than previous days of the current encampment in Stanford's White Plaza. Student speakers called out the university for being complicit in genocide. Weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin is nearby in Palo Alto and protesters spoke of their tie-in with Stanford, adding that Hewlett Packard was founded by Stanford graduates.

Hewlett Packard provides the servers to operate the Aviv System, the computerized database of Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority. This forms the backbone of Israel’s racial segregation and apartheid.

Along with the student encampment for Gaza, also in White Plaza there stands a display erected by zioinist students in recent days to remind people of the kidnapped of Oct 7. While some of their supporters have waved Israeli flags in view of pro-Palestine demonstrators, last evening May 7 that section of the plaza was notably unoccupied.
§Community members provided food on this evening
by No More War with Our Tuition
Wed, May 8, 2024 4:31AM
sm_stanmay7community.png
original image (2016x1512)
OK with faces exposed. They protest regular near the campus entrance too.
§Tha Hood Squad
by No More War with Our Tuition
Wed, May 8, 2024 4:31AM
sm_screenshot_2024-05-08_at_4.02.04_am.jpg
original image (726x766)
Students help feed homeless around the Bay with East Palo Alto based Tha Hood Squad. This student wore one of their insignia t-shirts
§Another great T-shirt
by No More War with Our Tuition
Wed, May 8, 2024 4:31AM
fuck the police
original image (1512x1603)
§campus oct 7 victims memorial notably unoccupied on this day
by No More War with Our Tuition
Wed, May 8, 2024 4:31AM
sm_stanmay7whitechairs.png
original image (2016x1512)
