top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/26/2024
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

Solidarity Seder

Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
original image (983x982)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 26, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
Comrades, across the country students and workers are standing up for Palestine and bravely facing censorship and repression at all levels. From Columbia to Berkeley, students have been occupying campuses, and in New York City an incredible People's Seder was held just blocks from Chuck Schumer's home. Here in Santa Cruz, a group of anti-Zionist Jewish organizers are putting on a public Solidarity Seder and the whole community is invited!

Seders, where we gather to retell the story of Passover, are collective rituals which, in the recent words of Naomi Klein at the NYC Seder, are “made for collective grieving, contemplation, questioning, remembering and reviving the revolutionary spirit…[reminding us that] this here is our Judaism. As waters rise and forests burn and nothing is certain, we pray at the altar of solidarity and mutual aid, no matter the cost”

Please join your comrades Friday, April 26th at 5pm at the Quarry Plaza at UCSC. Bring a dish to share!

Please also join us at Little Giant Collective (115 River St S, Santa Cruz, CA 95060) the next day, Saturday April 27th for a pennant making event!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6McULtPJUV/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 2:36PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code