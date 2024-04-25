Solidarity Seder

Date:

Friday, April 26, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz

Comrades, across the country students and workers are standing up for Palestine and bravely facing censorship and repression at all levels. From Columbia to Berkeley, students have been occupying campuses, and in New York City an incredible People's Seder was held just blocks from Chuck Schumer's home. Here in Santa Cruz, a group of anti-Zionist Jewish organizers are putting on a public Solidarity Seder and the whole community is invited!



Seders, where we gather to retell the story of Passover, are collective rituals which, in the recent words of Naomi Klein at the NYC Seder, are “made for collective grieving, contemplation, questioning, remembering and reviving the revolutionary spirit…[reminding us that] this here is our Judaism. As waters rise and forests burn and nothing is certain, we pray at the altar of solidarity and mutual aid, no matter the cost”



Please join your comrades Friday, April 26th at 5pm at the Quarry Plaza at UCSC. Bring a dish to share!



Please also join us at Little Giant Collective (115 River St S, Santa Cruz, CA 95060) the next day, Saturday April 27th for a pennant making event!