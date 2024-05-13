On May 13, a Palestine Solidarity Encampment was launched at UC San Francisco at Kalmanovitz Library. A rally has been organized for today (May 13) at 3 pm at the encampment, according to the Instagram page UCSF Palestine Solidarity Encampment.

San Francisco, CA. UCSF students, faculty, staff, and community members have launched UCSF Palestine Solidarity Encampment at the Parnassus Campus on May 13th 2024. UCSF Palestine Solidarity Encampment becomes the first Palestine Solidarity Encampment at a major academic medical institution in the United States and joins the over 200 encampments across the United States condemning the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel with the complicity and support of the Biden administration. Since October 7th, 2023, over 35000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel with US made bombs and technology, the majority being children and women.The health care system in Gaza has been decimated and over 400 health care workers have been killed, tortured, injured, or arrested. It is the greatest assault on a civilian health care system in human history. We condemn Israel and its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and condemn the absence of a moral and ethical response from the US government, from the University of California, and from the leadership of UCSF, who have remained silent in the face of Palestinian physicians, nurses, and health care workers being murdered by Israel. We refuse to remain silent in the face of genocide and ethnic cleansing.UCSF Palestine Solidarity Encampment stands in the proud tradition of UCSF Pride values where marginalized communities are valued, protected, and respected. There is no Palestinian exception to our Pride values. We stand proudly with our brothers, sisters, and siblings in the LGBTQ+, API, Latino, SWANA, Indigenous, Black, and Disabled communities who condemn violence and oppression against marginalized peoples, including Palestinians – and they stand with us.