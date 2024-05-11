From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stanford: Defend the People's University
Sunday, May 12, 2024
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Free Palestine!
White Plaza, Stanford University
🚨 MOBILIZATION CALL TO ACTION: ALL OUT TO STANFORD🚨
This Sunday, the L’Chayim Club is having an “Interfaith Rally Against Terror”, partnering with Zionist and Hindu supremacist groups in the Bay Area. They are planning to march through our campus and intimidate the People’s University—but we will not stand idly as these inter-fascist forces coalesce and threaten the safety of our students and the encampment. Unlike the Zionist and Hindutva visions of racial/caste supremacy, the Peoples University welcomes all people to collectively imagine a better future for themselves and their communities.
Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine (SAAP) calls on all Stanford students, faculty, and community members to SHOW UP AND SHOW OUT in defense of the People’s University. THE PEOPLE UNITED WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED.
This is all happening as the IOF continue their horrific onslaught on Rafah. we will continue our steadfast resistance in solidarity with the people of Palestine against the US-Israeli regime of destruction. All of our struggles for liberation are connected, from Palestine to Kashmir. We stand up against the threats of fascists who try to crush this movement. The struggle continues, UNTIL LIBERATION!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C62Ot0hvkis/
