Study Group & Community Protest

Date:

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Sonoma State Liberation Encampment

Location Details:

Person Lawn, Sonoma State University

Events schedule for the SSU Solidarity Encampment 4/28! Join us for a study group & community protest on Person Lawn. See you all soon!



Huge shoutout to all the community organizers and members that helped us organize this day of events! We appreciate your constant support!