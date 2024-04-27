From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Study Group & Community Protest
Date:
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma State Liberation Encampment
Location Details:
Person Lawn, Sonoma State University
Events schedule for the SSU Solidarity Encampment 4/28! Join us for a study group & community protest on Person Lawn. See you all soon!
Huge shoutout to all the community organizers and members that helped us organize this day of events! We appreciate your constant support!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6S3vA0OVaO/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 27, 2024 11:28PM
