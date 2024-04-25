NLG Condemns Attacks on Gaza Solidarity Encampments by National Lawyers Guild

April 25th, 2024 - The National Lawyers Guild (NLG) unequivocally condemns the ongoing repression of pro-Palestinian activism taking place on university campuses across the country. The NLG is firm in its support for a free Palestine, and is against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and occupation of the West Bank. The violent and unprovoked attacks by police on student encampments at Columbia, Yale, NYU, University of Southern California, Emory, University of Texas, and other universities exhibit a dangerous overreach against students’ 1st Amendment rights and further illustrates our country’s spiral into a surveillance state. These militarized police raids also draw attention away from the main call of student protests: end the genocide against the Palestinian people and divest from Israel!