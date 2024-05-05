From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine Commencement
Date:
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Humboldt for Palestine
Location Details:
Eureka Courthouse
Please join Humboldt for Palestine and 2024 graduates for a Free Palestine commencement outside of the Eureka courthouse May 11 at 2pm. We refuse to participate in Cal Poly Humboldt’s commencement ceremony, as this administration has not only worked to silence our voices speaking out against this genocide and calling for the liberation of Palestine for 7 months, but it has actively harmed students, incited indiscriminate police violence and punitive actions against us, and has perpetuated and normalized anti-Palestinian racism across campus and throughout the community. Our ceremony will take the form of protest and memorial. Graduates who participate will have the option of dedicating their graduation to a martyred child in Palestine who had this rite of passage stolen from them. In place of diplomas, graduates will be handed a flower that we will all add to an altar together at the end of the ceremony.
Link to register:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1zPElNQiWWJZkJxi61L5j6NTOK4vw7P5cN_NtrX26tBY/
“What matters is not so much the color of your skin as the power you serve and the millions you betray.”
-Frantz Fanon, Black Skin, White Masks
Until liberation 🍉🔻
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6eOkVxL_5x/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 5, 2024 10:39AM
