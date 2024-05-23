Groups Call for Stanford to Uphold Students’ Rights to Free Speech and Protest by CAIR-SFBA

May 21, 2024 - The Asian Law Caucus, CAIR – San Francisco Bay Area, National Lawyers Guild SF, and more than 35 legal, civil rights, and community organizations sent a letter to Stanford University urging President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez to drop disciplinary charges against students who have voiced support for Palestinian human rights. The letter emphasizes how Stanford’s actions can stifle students’ free speech and undermine a campus community where students are encouraged to advocate for justice, peace, and belonging.