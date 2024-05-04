Day Three at UCSC's Gaza Solidarity Encampment alex [at] alexdarocy.com) by Alex Darocy

The Gaza solidarity encampment at UC Santa Cruz has grown significantly since it was established on May Day. Tents now stretch beyond the limits of Quarry Plaza. The mood at the camp was tranquil on the afternoon of May 3; groups of students participated in study groups on the Student Union decks as a teach-in was being held in front of Ivéta Cafe. Educational programming has been robust at the encampment, with full event schedules being posted daily by Students for Justice in Palestine.