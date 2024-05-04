From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Day Three at UCSC's Gaza Solidarity Encampment
The Gaza solidarity encampment at UC Santa Cruz has grown significantly since it was established on May Day. Tents now stretch beyond the limits of Quarry Plaza. The mood at the camp was tranquil on the afternoon of May 3; groups of students participated in study groups on the Student Union decks as a teach-in was being held in front of Ivéta Cafe. Educational programming has been robust at the encampment, with full event schedules being posted daily by Students for Justice in Palestine.
All commerce has essentially been shut down at Quarry Plaza. Bay Tree Campus Store, the Slug Stop convenience market, and Ivéta Cafe have all suspended their operations. Additionally, the encampment was created around the area where the ATM machines are located, and access to them is impeded.
The Ethnic Resource Center building has been closed as well. Services remain available, however, and have been relocated to Cardiff House (Womxn’s Center).
Students at the encampment have specific needs in their calls for support, and are posting event announcements at: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
The Ethnic Resource Center building has been closed as well. Services remain available, however, and have been relocated to Cardiff House (Womxn’s Center).
Students at the encampment have specific needs in their calls for support, and are posting event announcements at: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
For more information: https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network