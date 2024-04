At the UCB encampment UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa with Do No Harm and a UCB student talk about the encampment and the issue of Palestine

At UCB, The Encampment And A Free Palestine With UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & StudentOn the third day of the UCB encampment for a free Palestine, UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa with Do No Harm and a UCB student talk about what this issue is and what people can do to support this struggle.