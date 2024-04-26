From the Open-Publishing Calendar
At UCB, the Encampment and a Free Palestine with UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student
At the UCB encampment UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa with Do No Harm and a UCB student talk about the encampment and the issue of Palestine
At UCB, The Encampment And A Free Palestine With UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student
https://youtu.be/VdArkdRwovY
On the third day of the UCB encampment for a free Palestine, UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa with Do No Harm and a UCB student talk about what this issue is and what people can do to support this struggle.
Additional Media:
SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VdArkdRwovY
