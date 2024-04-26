top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Education & Student Activism

At UCB, the Encampment and a Free Palestine with UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 10:12AM
At the UCB encampment UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa with Do No Harm and a UCB student talk about the encampment and the issue of Palestine
At the UCB encampment UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa with Do No Harm and a UCB student talk about the encampment and the issue of Palestine
original image (2093x2197)
At UCB, The Encampment And A Free Palestine With UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student
https://youtu.be/VdArkdRwovY

On the third day of the UCB encampment for a free Palestine, UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa with Do No Harm and a UCB student talk about what this issue is and what people can do to support this struggle.

Additional Media:

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU

Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VdArkdRwovY
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code