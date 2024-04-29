top
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

The Do-It-Yourself Occupation Guide 2024 Edition

by independent effort
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 1:57AM
Buildings are easier to defend than outdoor camps AND they can be more disruptive. For anyone ready to escalate for Gaza, check out this re-issue of a text that has been used in previous movements.
To print double sided
Download PDF (852.8KB)
2024 Edition of the Do-It-Yourself Occupation Guide. Updated to correct some outdated information and add a few minor notes and additions, as well as reformatting into 8.5x11" rather than 8.5x14" size. Released in light of the 2024 student occupations in solidarity with Palestine, taking place across the United States.

The original version of this zine comes out of the 2009/2010 university occupations in the United States. It was updated in 2012 to include lessons learned from Occupy Oakland. The zine provides an overview of techniques and tactics that can be used to occupy a building. It includes a look at various roles (media, legal support), reconnaissance, barricading, defending occupied spaces, and more.
For more information: https://escalatenetwork.org/post/749031816...
§Version for reading on a screen
by independent effort
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 1:57AM
diy-occupation-guide-2024-screen.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (749.8KB)
https://escalatenetwork.org/post/749031816...
