top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/12/2024
Palestine Peninsula Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Rise Up for Palestine at Stanford

sm_432479662_379395178205168_1448365241452670738_n.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Encina Hall
616 Serra Mall
Stanford, CA
Join us on Tuesday March 12 at 4:00 pm as we rally outside Encina Hall! We refuse to stand idly while Stanford openly platforms Condoleezza Rice, who led the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, only two days after the genocidal planned ground invasion of Rafah by the U.S.-backed Zionist state.

Stanford must immediately divest from Israeli apartheid. We demand that Stanford divest from HP, Chevron, and Lockheed Martin. As part of this launch of our “big three” targets, we will have resources to learn about our targets, Stanford’s ties, and why we need to divest from them.

Stanford has employed police and OCS action to intimidate students who dare advocate for a campus community whose operations are not contingent on manufacturing genocide and apartheid. But we know we are stronger in our numbers when we keep each other safe. Let’s show Stanford we aren’t afraid, and that the masses of students, workers, and faculty support divestment!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4WEZVvvPxd/?i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 10:54AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code