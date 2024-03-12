From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rise Up for Palestine at Stanford
Date:
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Encina Hall
616 Serra Mall
Stanford, CA
616 Serra Mall
Stanford, CA
Join us on Tuesday March 12 at 4:00 pm as we rally outside Encina Hall! We refuse to stand idly while Stanford openly platforms Condoleezza Rice, who led the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, only two days after the genocidal planned ground invasion of Rafah by the U.S.-backed Zionist state.
Stanford must immediately divest from Israeli apartheid. We demand that Stanford divest from HP, Chevron, and Lockheed Martin. As part of this launch of our “big three” targets, we will have resources to learn about our targets, Stanford’s ties, and why we need to divest from them.
Stanford has employed police and OCS action to intimidate students who dare advocate for a campus community whose operations are not contingent on manufacturing genocide and apartheid. But we know we are stronger in our numbers when we keep each other safe. Let’s show Stanford we aren’t afraid, and that the masses of students, workers, and faculty support divestment!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4WEZVvvPxd/?i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 10:54AM
