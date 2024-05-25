From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U of O students ask for Divestment from Israel
University of Oregon refused to divest from Israel citing a, "Performative Aspect " to the U of Os investment strategy that precludes divestment from Israeli weapons suppliers in its endowment portfolio.
Listen now:
University of Oregon refused to divest from Israel citing a, "Performative Aspect " to the U of Os investment strategy that precludes divestment from Israeli weapons suppliers in its endowment portfolio. Sustainability experts say institutional investors should put people and the environment before profits.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network