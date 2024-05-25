U of O students ask for Divestment from Israel by Curtis Blankinship aka DJSussD

University of Oregon refused to divest from Israel citing a, "Performative Aspect " to the U of Os investment strategy that precludes divestment from Israeli weapons suppliers in its endowment portfolio. Sustainability experts say institutional investors should put people and the environment before profits.