Students at UC Merced Launch Gaza Solidarity Encampment
On May 12, students at UC Merced launched a Gaza solidarity encampment at the Wallace Dutra Amphitheater. They have posted a call for support, as well as a set of demands to their Instagram page, writing: "The UC Regents are meeting on our campus in two days! They will hear us!!"
Students published the following set of demands on social media on May 12:
OUR DEMANDS ARE:
1. END THE SILENCE- an immediate call for CEASEFIRE
2. Financially DIVEST all UC investments system wide and campus specific investments that directly support the genocide in Gaza.
3. ACADEMIC BOYCOTT - ending all university ties with the zionist settler state including ALL STUDY ABROAD WITH ISRAEL
4. AMNESTY for all student protestors who have faced the gross and brutal repression and violence at the hands of the UC system.
5. RE-INVEST in students! redirect financial support to support students needs and investing in aid to Palestine!
For occupation updates from Students for Justice in Palestine UC Merced, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sjp.ucm/
