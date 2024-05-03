Bay Area Autonomists Reflections on UCB, SFSU, and USF Camps by some anarchists

a reflection and context for why the bay area's movement in solidarity with Palestine has been stifled

we are numerous. we have no name, no body, no beginning, and certainly no end. this is a call, a reflection, a promise that we will find each other. we are the spark to an uncontainable fire.



in recent weeks, we've watched the new bay area (quite different from the one we grew up in) join the student movement to call for an end to the ongoing genocide in gaza. uc berkeley, san francisco state university, and university of san francisco are as of now the three local campuses where student-based encampments have launched. this reflection touches on the same concerns which autonomous folks from other regions, notably our comrades at ucla, have shared.



without going into specifics for the federal agents reading, there have been numerous attempts for autonomy and escalation for gaza stifled by the university sanctioned cowards and the alphabet boys. we understand the majority of our fellow students and fellow young people are learning this shit on the fly and taking their first steps towards fighting for liberation. however, we understand there is something of a power vacuum that opens when students look to those with experience. the "organizers" who step in during these moments tend to be paid actors, pouncing to push their liberal compliance on students who then see these teachings as gospel. we see this as a threat with a history, a context, and deeply infected roots.



we are in the bay area, with its own unparalleled history of black radical tradition, a centerpoint for the occupy movement, a bright fire burning from grief for oscar grant. the bay is the hub of countless counterinsurgent agencys -- mostly nonprofits -- many of which began preying on our people in the aftermath of these organic moments in time. the united snakes government fears black rebellion, and all rebellions so inspired and shaped. as we witness the attempted defanging of this critical moment in time yet again, we hope to impart this critical context on the readers. the united snakes has pushed the nonprofit system, its affiliated counterinsurgent dogs, and the associated colonial tech "gold rush" into the bay area as a way of pre-emptively stamping out the specters of rebellion which haunt them. to the state agents reading this, both paid and unpaid, we have one word for you: boo!



we urge students, youth, all our beloved outside agitators to just say no. this movement does not belong to organizations. this movement does not belong to individuals. all moments in time belong not to one but to the numerous and the nameless. now is the time to pour gas on the fire and to push the fuck back. to all the students who are taking their first brave steps in this world, we are so fucking proud of you. keep asking questions, keep finding each other, keep putting pressure. you are not alone, and this is just the beginning.