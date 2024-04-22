top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Gaza Support Encampment at UC Berkeley

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
Tents setup on steps of Sproul Hall by students with support from Code Pink
Tents setup on Steps of Sproul Hall by Students with support from Code Pink
original image (1968x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, April 22) - UC Berkeley students joined students at colleges and universities throughout the country and established a Gaza support encampment in front of Sproul Hall, scene of decades of activism.

Outrage at Israel's attempt at the genocide of Palestine has produced an expanding movement of encampments at Harvard, Columbia, Barnard, Boston University, Yale, M.I.T. and N.Y.U. so far.

At Berkeley, protesters vowed to stay until UC divest from its investments in the industries and financial institutions that are enabling the genocide.

The mainstream press is trying to frame the issue as about how the university handles "antisemitism". This clearly is not washing among the many Jewish students who say "not in our name" to Israels crimes against humanity. To them, the issue is a Zionist movement that has now been unmasked as a Hitlerian attempt at a "final solution" against a people whose land they appropriated.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_002-11324-858_2238.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_003-11324-858_2240.jpg
original image (1400x1712)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_004-11324-858_2245.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_005-11324-858_2259.jpg
original image (2000x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_006-11324-z8a_2946.jpg
original image (1400x1563)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_007-11324-z8a_2948.jpg
original image (1578x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_008-11324-858_2287.jpg
original image (1400x2162)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_009-11324-858_2298.jpg
original image (2117x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_010-11324-858_2303.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_011-11324-858_2309.jpg
original image (1958x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_012-11324-z8a_2963.jpg
original image (2036x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_013-11324-z8a_2973.jpg
original image (1951x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_014-11324-858_2329.jpg
original image (1954x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_015-11324-858_2337.jpg
original image (2031x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_016-11324-858_2340.jpg
original image (2053x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_017-11324-858_2345.jpg
original image (2034x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_018-11324-z8a_2987.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_019-11324-858_2359.jpg
original image (2098x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:35PM
sm_020-11324-z8a_2992.jpg
original image (1400x1960)
