Gaza Support Encampment at UC Berkeley
Tents setup on steps of Sproul Hall by students with support from Code Pink
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Berkeley, April 22) - UC Berkeley students joined students at colleges and universities throughout the country and established a Gaza support encampment in front of Sproul Hall, scene of decades of activism.
Outrage at Israel's attempt at the genocide of Palestine has produced an expanding movement of encampments at Harvard, Columbia, Barnard, Boston University, Yale, M.I.T. and N.Y.U. so far.
At Berkeley, protesters vowed to stay until UC divest from its investments in the industries and financial institutions that are enabling the genocide.
The mainstream press is trying to frame the issue as about how the university handles "antisemitism". This clearly is not washing among the many Jewish students who say "not in our name" to Israels crimes against humanity. To them, the issue is a Zionist movement that has now been unmasked as a Hitlerian attempt at a "final solution" against a people whose land they appropriated.
