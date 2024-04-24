From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stanford University: Take Back Admit Weekend
Date:
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine
Location Details:
Main Quad, Stanford University
URGENT ACTION: After 200 days of unrelenting genocide and as admit weekend arrives, we need the Stanford community to SHOW OUT on April 25 at 3:30 PM at Main Quad in order to demonstrate to admits that the idyllic image that Stanford administration wants to put forth is NOT the case. We do not stand for their complicity and repression. We demand that the university addresses their collaboration with apartheid and divest. There will be no business as usual this admit weekend ‼️‼️
alt text: TAKE BACK ADMIT WEEKEND. Thursday 25 April, Main Quad 3:30PM.
subtext (in all caps at bottom of flyer): Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine (SAAP) urgently calls on all Stanford students, faculty, and community members to show up and rally with us this admit weekend against Stanford's complicity in the ongoing genocide. No business as usual while Stanford has blood on its hands!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6KUVUsP53k/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 5:08PM
