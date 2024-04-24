Stanford University: Take Back Admit Weekend

Date:

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine

Location Details:

Main Quad, Stanford University

URGENT ACTION: After 200 days of unrelenting genocide and as admit weekend arrives, we need the Stanford community to SHOW OUT on April 25 at 3:30 PM at Main Quad in order to demonstrate to admits that the idyllic image that Stanford administration wants to put forth is NOT the case. We do not stand for their complicity and repression. We demand that the university addresses their collaboration with apartheid and divest. There will be no business as usual this admit weekend ‼️‼️



alt text: TAKE BACK ADMIT WEEKEND. Thursday 25 April, Main Quad 3:30PM.

subtext (in all caps at bottom of flyer): Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine (SAAP) urgently calls on all Stanford students, faculty, and community members to show up and rally with us this admit weekend against Stanford's complicity in the ongoing genocide. No business as usual while Stanford has blood on its hands!