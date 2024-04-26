Sonoma State University Launches Gaza Solidarity Encampment by Occupy 4 Palestine

On April 26, students at Sonoma State University launched a Gaza solidarity encampment on Person Lawn. SSU Students for Justice in Palestine has published the solidarity encampment's demands on their Instagram page, and announced: "We have a beautiful and strong community surrounding us. Join us & stand for a PERMANENT ceasefire now!" Students are calling for support, and say they need the following items: tents, water bottles, and a PA system/speaker.

The SSU Solidarity Encampment demands of the university are as follows:



1. Disclose & Divest

Divest from all donors and funds that support and profit from the occupation in Palestine, such as programs like KORET.



2. Academic Boycott

Shut down study abroad programs connected with the Apartheid State.



3. Recognition of Palestinian Identity & Curriculum

Implement curriculum on the history of Palestinian Ethnicity, History, Struggles, mirroring the other ethnic studies programs that currently exist.



4. Permanent Ceasefire NOW!

As an institution, SSU MUST announce support for a permanent ceasefire.



We will be occupying Person Lawn until these demands are met. Stand up, fight back. Join the movement!