SFSU Rally for Solidarity with Gaza
Date:
Monday, April 29, 2024
Time:
12:15 PM - 12:15 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
The Quad, San Francisco State University
SFSU ALL OUT FOR GAZA!
There are no universities left standing in Gaza! SFSU community come to the quad Monday at 12:15 PM in solidarity with our fellow students and faculty in Palestine and across the United States to demand SFSU and the CSU system to divest from Apartheid Israel and stop investing our TUITION in genocide! Bring friends and signs!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6SJCy_PEFk/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 27, 2024 5:09PM
