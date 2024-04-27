SFSU Rally for Solidarity with Gaza

Date:

Monday, April 29, 2024

Time:

12:15 PM - 12:15 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

The Quad, San Francisco State University

SFSU ALL OUT FOR GAZA!



There are no universities left standing in Gaza! SFSU community come to the quad Monday at 12:15 PM in solidarity with our fellow students and faculty in Palestine and across the United States to demand SFSU and the CSU system to divest from Apartheid Israel and stop investing our TUITION in genocide! Bring friends and signs!