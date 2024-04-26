Stanford Launches Gaza Solidarity Encampment by Occupy 4 Palestine

On Thursday afternoon, Students at Stanford University launched an encampment at White Plaza in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Later on Thursday evening, student organizers issued a call to all Bay Area residents to come to White Plaza for support.

Students for Justice in Palestine at Stanford posted the following statement to their Instagram page on April 25:



The People’s University for Palestine is now in White Plaza. We offer alternative programming in resistance to Stanford’s Admit Weekend for all students and prospective frosh to join as we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.



THIS IS POPULAR EDUCATION: EDUCATION FOR US BY US WHILE BUILDING THE MOVEMENT AND KNOWLEDGE FOR PALESTINIAN LIBERATION.



NO BUSINESS AS USUAL.



WE STAND STEADFAST WITH THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE AND PALESTINIAN UNIVERSITIES. STUDENTS WHO NO LONGER HAVE UNIVERSITIES TO GO TO.



STANFORD IS NOTHING WITHOUT ITS STUDENTS.



JOIN US.



WHAT IS THE PEOPLE’S UNIVERSITY FOR PALESTINE?



Stanford students are joining student leaders from across Amerikkka in establishing alternative radical education spaces called “People’s University” during major university programming. In our case, during Stanford’s “Admitted Student Weekend,” to resist, counter, and show university administration we refuse business as usual while our tuition dollars fund genocide. Stanford’s Board of Trustees have an amendment on “Investment Responsibility” that outlines Stanford must divest from apartheid and genocide, but Stanford has failed to, despite the decades-long student outcry: Stanford divest from Israeli apartheid. An educational institution that refuses to see the trail of blood that has followed since its founding is not fit to teach tomorrow’s leaders, but destined only to reproduce violence of the most nefarious kinds.



By running alternative student-led programming during Stanford’s admit weekend, we are refusing to allow Palestine to be invisible, exposing the bloodied hands of this university, and taking back our education as rightfully ours. Through workshops, teach-ins, movie screenings, art builds, community meals, and more, Stanford students and supporting faculty-not the Board of Trustees and the university’s money interests-will collectively determine what, how, when, where, and why we learn. We will collectively build knowlegde on movement organizing for Gaza, for Palestine, for divestment, for liberation.



Until Liberation



