Stanford Encampment for Palestine Serene for Now: Night 4 by Student Body Votes to Support Divestment/BDS

Students sat with laptops studying at the encampment on the fourth night of the current sit-in. About a dozen protesters took up a crocheting project. Stanford administration shut down the previous 120-day overnight camp for Palestine in February.

Many students continue to mask up to keep identities hidden and at least one wore a balaclava. Stanford administration has threatened students with disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.



In good news, Stanford undergraduate and graduate students collectively voted IN FAVOR of ASSU ballot initiative supporting the internationally recognized Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) campaign and calling for Stanford’s to divest its endowment from companies invited in apartheid Israel’s war crimes, including, but not limited to, Chevron, Lockheed Martin, and Hewlett-Packard. The initiative passed with well over 2/3 voter support. Students demand divestment and transparency!



Stanford activists called for community support again tonight, saying they had plenty of food and supplies but that they would appreciate more warm bodies to bolster the protest. Local activists who gather at the intersection of Galvez and El Camino near campus regularly on Sunday afternoons made their way to White Plaza at about 5:30pm. Cañada College is nearby in San Mateo County and several students from official club Cañada for Palestine showed up in solidarity too. After being treated to a Passover Seder dinner, the Raging Grannies sang a song they wrote about liberation and revolution, having taking up the themes of students banners.



