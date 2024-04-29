From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Et Tu USF!
And you too USF! - USF students are joining thousands throughout the country and world that are saying no to the genocide of Palestine
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, April 29) - The University of San Francisco, Jesuit, wealthy, and with its astroturf "Quad" is now among the colleges and universities whose students have set up protest encampments in support of Palestine. As everywhere, the students demand that their institutions divest from the war industries enabling and profiting from the genocide of Palestine.
The normally quiet and orderly campus saw a rally starting at a building a block from the central quadrangle, whose seemingly perfect lawn was actually plastic astroturf. Yuk. The students then marched to the "Quad" carrying tents and camping supplies. Perfectly choreographed, they formed a protective gigantic circle around students setting up tents to initiate an encampment. They intend to stay there until USF divests from the war industries complicit in the slaughter of Palestine.
As tents were installed there were speeches, Muslim prayers, and then a generous lunch of pizza and watermelon was served.
After I noted to one of the organizers, the Jesuit school seemed quite tolerant of the activity. He answered "just imaging what would happen if a pro choice rally was happening instead."
See all high resolution photos here.
