Workers & Students Unite and Fight for Palestine

Date:

Monday, May 13, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

RSO Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Science and Engineering Library, UC Santa Cruz

WORKERS AND STUDENTS OUT FOR PALESTINE!



Join with the UAW as they begin their strike voting period. Show our grad student comrades that we want nothing less than a STRIKE FOR PALESTINE! Show them that we will FIGHT FOR PALESTINE shoulder to shoulder!



UAW MEMBERS CAN VOTE TO STRIKE AT THE RALLY!

