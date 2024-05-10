From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workers & Students Unite and Fight for Palestine
Date:
Monday, May 13, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
RSO Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Science and Engineering Library, UC Santa Cruz
WORKERS AND STUDENTS OUT FOR PALESTINE!
Join with the UAW as they begin their strike voting period. Show our grad student comrades that we want nothing less than a STRIKE FOR PALESTINE! Show them that we will FIGHT FOR PALESTINE shoulder to shoulder!
UAW MEMBERS CAN VOTE TO STRIKE AT THE RALLY!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6wJP2wr4oB/
