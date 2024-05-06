Interloper at Stanford Encampment Assaults Students Gets Arrested by Sit-In Report May 3 through 5

On May 3, a belligerent person interrupted a solemn vigil at Stanford University's pro-Palestine encampment. He verbally and and physically assaulted student demonstrators, leading to his arrest by Stanford police.

Video of an incident at Stanford University's "Sit-In Against Genocide" (see link) shows an individual calling protesters terrorists and shouting expletives at them. That person also shoved people as demonstrators tried to defuse the situation. This happened during a vigil to mourn the loss of Palestinian lives at about 6:30pm on Friday May 3. The interloper's actions resulted in their arrest by campus police.



Every day since April 26, students have had a full day of programming at their encampment, the second they have erected since October 7, 2023. On May 5 another full day of activities included a march to stand in solidarity with indigenous communities who have missing relatives, victims of homicide/violence and their survivors. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) awareness event was led by the Stanford American Indian Organization. The Raging Grannies, an activist group of older women who support the student sit-in, brought up the rear of the march.



Community members affiliated with Vigil 4 Gaza, a group that protests regularly at an intersection near Stanford's entrance as well as in front of Palo Alto City Hall, provided a Palestinian meal for the encampment that evening. During the dinner hour students in keffiyeh could be seen looking across the plaza to where zionist students had set up symbolically empty white chairs and waved a couple of Israeli flags.



