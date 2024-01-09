Protesters Block Streets in Palo Alto for Gaza by Community Outpour

Vigil for ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday January 7 in Palo Alto, CA.

Photos by Alfred Leung, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer



It took over an hour for Stanford students and friends to read out the names of what is just a fraction of the children killed in attacks on Palestine in recent months. Graduates of Palo Alto High School home from college over winter vacation participated as did a gaggle of Raging Grannies. Some people brought dogs, others children and babies. The ongoing vigils are being organized by community activists.