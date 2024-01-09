top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula

Protesters Block Streets in Palo Alto for Gaza

by Community Outpour
Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:04PM
Vigil for ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday January 7 in Palo Alto, CA.
sm_vigil.block_traffic_1_.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
Photos by Alfred Leung, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

It took over an hour for Stanford students and friends to read out the names of what is just a fraction of the children killed in attacks on Palestine in recent months. Graduates of Palo Alto High School home from college over winter vacation participated as did a gaggle of Raging Grannies. Some people brought dogs, others children and babies. The ongoing vigils are being organized by community activists.
§Intersection Embarcadero and El Camino
by Community Outpour
Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:04PM
sm_vigil.fbusy_intersection_leung--8.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
§Making signs and holding aloft
by Community Outpour
Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:04PM
sm_vigil.fhigh_on_wall4.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§young and younger
by Community Outpour
Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:04PM
sm_vigil.stroller.jpg
original image (3994x6000)
§old and older
by Community Outpour
Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:04PM
sm_vigil.grannies_alfred_leung.jpg
original image (6000x4636)
§Reading names of children killed
by Community Outpour
Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:04PM
sm_vigil.reading_names_7.jpg
original image (3994x6000)
§Hands wave, hands say peace and...
by Community Outpour
Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:04PM
sm_vigil.hands_eung-5861.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
...hand on traffic signal says STOP
