Sun Jan 5 2020
Northern California Rallies Against Occupation of Iraq and War with Iran
After Assassination, Anti-War Actions Held Throughout California and Across the US
On January 4, thousands of people rallied and marched in Northern California, proclaiming "US Out Of Iraq" and "No War With Iran." Various groups, including ANSWER Coalition and Code Pink, had already called for a rally and march in San Francisco prior to the January 3 U.S. assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani outside the Baghdad airport.

That extrajudicial killing swelled the turnout in San Francisco while anti-war activists quickly announced similar actions at other Northern California locations. An estimated 2500 to 3000 people marched in San Francisco. A smaller, but no less energetic, contingent raised their voices in San Mateo.

Protest Coverage & Event Announcements:

San Francisco
photo In San Francisco, Thousands March Against Occupation of Iraq And War With Iran | Jan 4, 2020: 5,000 March for Peace in San Francisco | calendar U.S. Troops Out of Iraq! (San Francisco and nationwide)

San Mateo
photo Resounding Chants at San Mateo "No War with Iran" Rally after Drone Strikes | calendar No War with Iran! (San Mateo)

Davis
calendar Protest in Davis: No War on Iran! U.S. Troops Out of Iraq!

San Jose
calendar US Out of Iraq! (San Jose)

Santa Cruz
calendar No War On Iran (Santa Cruz)

Sacramento
calendar Sacramento Protest: U.S. Troops Out of Iraq! No War on Iran!

Monterey
calendar Monterey Protest: No War on Iran! U.S. Out of Iraq!

See Also: photo Native People urge peace and friendship with Iran, demand U.S. get out of Iraq | photo Urgent Call For Action Against A U.S. War On Iran
01/05/20 After Assassination, Anti-War Actions Held Throughout California and Across the US
