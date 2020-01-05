Protest Coverage & Event Announcements:

On January 4, thousands of people rallied and marched in Northern California, proclaiming "US Out Of Iraq" and "No War With Iran." Various groups, including ANSWER Coalition and Code Pink, had already called for a rally and march in San Francisco prior to the January 3 U.S. assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani outside the Baghdad airport.That extrajudicial killing swelled the turnout in San Francisco while anti-war activists quickly announced similar actions at other Northern California locations. An estimated 2500 to 3000 people marched in San Francisco. A smaller, but no less energetic, contingent raised their voices in San Mateo.