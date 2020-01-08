



WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. (local time)



WHERE: Old Court House Square



We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, Santa Rosa will join the anti-war majority in this country to visibly to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.



Trump's reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians. The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated—millions of lives hang in the balance. None of us will win, except politicians and corporations. Even more resources that our communities desperately need will be wasted on unnecessary violence. People in the United States and across the globe are tired of war—from the military families who have seen multiple generations serve in the same conflict, to the Iranian, Iraqi, and Afghan families in the United States who worry for their loved ones back home.



We've learned our lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and global endless war. We will not be driven by lies into another war. We will not allow our Iranian-American and Muslim neighbors to be targeted by law enforcement. We will not be divided.



When Trump acts with ignorance, fear, and ego, we will act with diplomacy and prioritize what is best for humanity. We are the majority. We stand united. And we oppose Trump's war with Iran.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



NATIONWIDE WEBSITE: This event is part of a nationwide day of action (MoveOn.org)

https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war-with-iran/search/?logo

SANTA ROSA: No War With Iran! ProtestWHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. (local time)WHERE: Old Court House SquareWe will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, Santa Rosa will join the anti-war majority in this country to visibly to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.Trump's reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians. The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated—millions of lives hang in the balance. None of us will win, except politicians and corporations. Even more resources that our communities desperately need will be wasted on unnecessary violence. People in the United States and across the globe are tired of war—from the military families who have seen multiple generations serve in the same conflict, to the Iranian, Iraqi, and Afghan families in the United States who worry for their loved ones back home.We've learned our lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and global endless war. We will not be driven by lies into another war. We will not allow our Iranian-American and Muslim neighbors to be targeted by law enforcement. We will not be divided.When Trump acts with ignorance, fear, and ego, we will act with diplomacy and prioritize what is best for humanity. We are the majority. We stand united. And we oppose Trump's war with Iran.PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.NATIONWIDE WEBSITE: This event is part of a nationwide day of action (MoveOn.org) For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 9:28 AM