San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
San Francisco: Global Day of Protest - No War on Iran!
Date Saturday January 25
Time 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Location Details
Powell + Market Street, San Francisco
The People of the World Say: No War On Iran!


The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences.

The people of the world need to rise up and stop it. For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action. On Saturday, January 25 in cities across the globe, there will be protests against a new war in the Middle East. Please join us.

Initiators for this call include the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, National Iranian-American Council (NIAC), Veterans For Peace, US Labor Against the War (USLAW), Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), United National Anti-War Committee, Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, International Action Center, United For Peace and Justice, Alliance For Global Justice (AFGJ), December 12th Movement, World Beyond War, Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Nonviolence International, Food Not Bombs and many other anti-war and peace organizations.

To add your name as an endorser visit this link: https://bit.ly/2MY5LNR
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7484080589...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 9:08 PM
