With only two days' notice and during the winter vacation, some 5,000 people managed to take over the streets of San Francisco, filling two wide blocks near Fifth and Mission, as we marched past the San Francisco Chronicle building on January 4, 2020, a clear, sunny 55 degree day for a peace march protesting Nazi Trump's war against Iran.



It was the most uplifting event we have had in this town in a long time, free of all the phony Democratic Party politician speeches as the Democrats are just as much a war party as the Republican Party. Many thanks to ANSWER for coordinating a 70-plus city peace march across the nation today.Meanwhile, the criminally insane illegal president in the White House, Nazi Trump, continues to threaten to bomb Iran, including its cultural sites. Clearly, the only two peace parties are Peace & Freedom Party and the Green Party, who were at this demonstration in full force.In case you are wondering how much destruction Nazi Trump and his fellow warmongers have done to the economy, see:“Trump runs the country just like his bankrupted businesses: The national debt is skyrocketing while economic growth lags behind,” 12/29/19, at