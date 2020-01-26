From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Raging Grannies Remember Kent State at J25 No War With Iran Rally
Old enough to remember, members of the Raging Grannies tuned up their voices to sing a classic anti-war song from the Vietnam war era.
"Tin soldiers and Nixon coming" refers to the Kent State shootings when Ohio National Guardsmen shot and killed four college students protesting the Vietnam war on May 4, 1970.
